Michael brings the West End to Shropshire

One of Michael's previous West End themed productions

There's been a wave of venues reopening across the country with shows that feature safety measures for audiences and reduced capacity to keep everyone nicely spaced and distanced.

And there's no exception to this in Shropshire with Michael, who lives in the county, deciding that this December is the perfect time to produce 'A West End Christmas' to a socially distanced audience at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury, bringing two West End singers to the town.

He said: "Theatre and live music are so important to the health and wellbeing of humanity. I couldn't comprehend the thought of a Christmas without a shared experience of this nature, particularly after the year everyone's had.

ichael Jenkins on stage

"I produced a similar touring show to this one back in 2017 and 2018, and it was so well-received, that I thought it would be good to dust it off and make some updates. The main difference with this production is the introduction of Christmas classics, such as ‘White Christmas’ and ‘Santa Baby’.

"I really hope that people enjoy watching our talented professionals perform on-stage, after such bleak and challenging times.

"Performers across the globe have fallen on tough times, with little performance employment available, which has contributed to the temporary closing of many much-loved theatres."

Michael will not only be producing the show, he will also be performing in it, alongside West End performers Kane Oliver Parry and CiCi Howells. They will be accompanied by The Welsh Musical Theatre Orchestra’s conductor, Andrew Hopkins.

Michael added: "I'm proud that I can offer an opportunity for such skilful performers, the chance to get back to doing what they do so well, and trained so hard to do. We have some more special guest announcements to come too.

"The brilliant team at Theatre Severn have done a superb job with ensuring that the venue is Covid-secure. Removing the interval, and limiting the members of the audience for example.

"If you love the musicals like Les Mis’, Miss Saigon and Phantom of The Opera, then you will most definitely enjoy this production. The festive twist will guarantee to get you in the mood for Christmas, and hopefully bring some normality to these challenging times”.

'A West End Christmas' opens at Theatre Severn on Friday 11 December for two nights.

The performance begins at 8pm and runs for one hour and thirty minutes, with no intermission.