Oh yes he is, panto dame Brad Fitt heads to Shrewsbury after all

Brad Fitt. Photo Pamela Raith

Brad is returning with a specially written festive show for pantomime fans.

This year, audiences will get the chance to meet the man behind the meke-up and enjoy a ‘socially distanced’, side-splitting journey through pantoland with stories, slapstick and songs.

The show, entitled We’ll Have to do it Again Then, Won’t We?!’ will see Brad joined by Musical Director Simon Hanson and special guests to show audiences what makes a good pantomime.

Theatre Severn Programme Manager David Jack said: “Following the difficult decision to postpone Beauty and the Beast, we’re thrilled to welcome Brad back to Shrewsbury with this brand new show.

"Our audiences are in for a real treat and the team at Theatre Severn are ready to ensure everyone will have both a safe and enjoyable experience with us this Christmas.”

Brad Fitt said: “It wouldn't feel like Christmas to me without being on stage at Theatre Severn. I hope you will join me for this one-man-one-woman show where I share my memories and anecdotes on the magic of pantomime. It is like a dressing room natter between friends, but only one of us is talking."

We’ll Have To Do It Again Then Won’t We?! opens at Theatre Severn runs from December 4-6, and returns for December 26-January 3.

Theatre Severn also confirmed that a production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be staged between December 1-5, and A West End Christmas on December 11 and 12 featuring hits from the musicals and festive classics performed live.