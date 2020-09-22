Shropshire artist raises thousands of pounds for Marie Curie

Penelope Timmis from Rowley, Near Westbury in Shropshire is an award winning artist who works mainly with Acylic or oil on canvas or board. Penelope supports a number of charities and worthwhile causes and is thrilled to be involved in the annual ‘Royal Academy Summer Exhibition’, a charity event in aid of Marie Curie.

Each year this prestigious, invitation only event, welcomes around 75 guests, mainly from the art world. Penelope said: “It’s a wonderful affair that I have been donating to and attending for a number of years. It’s always a very grand occasion and raises a great deal of money for a very worthy cause."

This year, however, things have been a little different and instead of a canapé and Champagne reception, it is all being done online, hosted by well know auction house Christies.

Penelope Timmis

Renowned for painting her chickens, cockerels and geese, Penelope has donated two piece of artwork this year, one of a ‘Pair of Pheasants’, and also a still life.

The online auction began on Wednesday, August 26 and ran for three weeks ending on September 16. Bidding of Penelope’s pieces started at £800 each and sold for the combined amount of £2,375.

With a large following across the UK, Penelope has won multiple awards and exhibits both nationally and internationally.

Penelope added: “I’m thrilled my paintings raised over two thousand pounds. The event usually raises in excess of £100,000 and it’s a great honour to be chosen to be involved in such a well know and important occasion."

All proceeds will go to Marie Curie who provides essential care and support for people reaching the end of their lives.

To view more of Penelope’s artwork visit her new website www.penelopetimmis.co.uk.