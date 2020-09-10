Vegan mini market coming to Shrewsbury

For people who follow the vegan lifestyle, or those who want to try it out, a vegan mini market is taking place at the end of the month, giving people the chance to sample vegan foods and gifts.

The event is being run by Michelle D’Arcy Jewell and Kyah Phoenix Russell who are ‘The Two Vegans’ and run The Vegan Hub.

Michelle said: “This exciting market will be the first vegan event in Shropshire this year, and is a fantastic opportunity to purchase vegan products from independent stallholders who haven’t been able to trade during the Covid pandemic and need support to keep their businesses open.

"I think people have really missed being able to go to vegan fairs this year, and so we are going to try to bring some of the vegan fair atmosphere to Shrewsbury with our mini market at the same time as making it as safe as possible for people who are coming along.”

There will be 10 stalls outside the venue, as well as the River View Cafe inside the centre, which will be serving an extensive vegan menu as well as hot and cold drinks and a choice of vegan cakes. They have indoor and outdoor seating.

It will take place on Sunday, September 27 between 10am and 4pm.

Organisers are asking attendees for a £1 donation towards the Shropshire Badger Group on entry.