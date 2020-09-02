Shrewsbury Morris dancers to return to practice

Shrewsbury Morris, who are a regular fixture at a host of spring and summer events in Shropshire, had to cancel their 2020 programme due to coronavirus restrictions.

But the popular dancing group will be meeting to dance for the first time when they practice again in October. They will practice during the autumn and winter, ready for what will hopefully be a packed 2021 spring and summer programme.

They will be holding their practice sessions at Prestfelde School in London Road.

A group spokesman said: "We are delighted to announce that, after an enforced break, Shrewsbury Morris are planning to return to practice, with limited numbers, in October! We are so looking forward to dancing again and are extremely grateful to Prestfelde School for providing us with a lovely safe venue."