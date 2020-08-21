Online show ready with packed line-up

A packed schedule features 75 performances, films and workshops streamed across eight online arenas, which people can watch any time between 10am and 9pm, on Saturday.

While free to view and enjoy, visitors to the show are being asked to make a donation, with proceeds split between five Shropshire charities: The Cavalier Centre (home of Perry Riding for the Disabled), League of Friends to RJAH, The Movement Centre, Dog A.I.D. and Shropshire Rural Communities Charity.

Highlights of the line-up include cooking demonstrations from celebrity chefs ‘Shropshire Lad’ ’Adam Purnell, Marcus Bean, and MasterChef winner Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed, plus a magical tale about a dream that comes to life from equestrian theatre team Theatrick and an ‘access all areas’ video for the spectacular Circus Funtasia.

Adam Purnell said: “I’m really chuffed to be taking part and to share with people that it is possible to prepare and enjoy great food at home. It’s exciting – but not surprising – to see people in this fair county come together and make something positive out of really strange and challenging times, and I can’t wait to see it all tomorrow!”

Some of Shropshire’s best loved tourist attractions will share behind-the-scenes insights in the Through the Keyhole arena plus the music tent, sponsored by Marches Care, which will feature 14 local artists including Todd Edwards, Beth Karp and Tiny Towers Music.

Olympic gold medallist and BBC commentator Garry Herbert will also be putting his taste buds to the test in a light-hearted and informative cheese tasting session with Mark Pitts-Tucker, Head Cheese Grader for Davidstow Cornish Cheddar at Saputo Dairy UK – one of the show sponsors.

Garry said: “If you told me at the start of this year that my summer plans would have changed from commentating at the Tokyo games to virtual cheese grading, I wouldn’t have believed you! Like everyone else, this isn’t the year I had imagined, but I am delighted to be able to use this time to support the Shropshire Virtual Show and the local good causes it’s fundraising for.

“I am used to interviewing people at the top of their game and Mark is no different. His knowledge and passion for cheese is infectious and I hope people at home enjoy our conversation.”

The horse arena, dog show, open gardens and arts & crafts tents will feature films and workshops from experts in those fields, with an evening of live music from top-class local performers capping off the main stage line up.

Rural broadband firm and show sponsor Airband, which provides superfast connectivity to 10,500 premises across Shropshire, will be powering the evening’s live-steamed concert, which is taking place at the Cavalier Centre in Much Wenlock.

Airband Shropshire manager Claire Hollier said: “The surge in internet use prompted by the coronavirus crisis has put rural broadband in the spotlight and demonstrated how important it is to help keep people connected, especially in these challenging times.

“We’re delighted to support an event which is using the power of broadband to bring people together, showcase local businesses and raise much-needed funds for Shropshire good causes.”

A shopping village will feature local traders offering exclusive show-only discounts on a range of products and services including pet portraits, eco skincare and floral bouquets, and the Shropshire residents who entered the show’s competitions – including dog and horse categories, arts and crafts, talent show and open gardens – will find out who the winners are, with all entries shown in their respective virtual tents and arenas.

For more information on the Shropshire Virtual Show, visit and follow @shropshirevirtualshow on Facebook and Instagram.