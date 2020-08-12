Severn hosting streaming Queen tribute show

Theatre bosses have teamed up with the group and Wild Edric to use the venue for the show which will start at 7.30pm.

The audience will be given a virtual show of non-stop Queen hits in the comfort of their home.

Theatre Severn’s marketing officer Beki Poole said: “We’re really excited to team up with Flash and Wild Edric Media to live stream a virtual concert. Flash have a huge following across Shropshire and around the UK with their concerts frequently selling out at the venue.

"As much as we’d love to welcome audiences back for a live performance indoors, we’re hoping people can still join us for this online viewing which we’ll be streamed live on the Theatre Severn YouTube channel this Saturday from 7.30pm.

"Everyone is welcome to tune in, we only ask that viewers kindly consider donating what they can via a donation link which will be available during the live stream. Any support is hugely appreciated.”

Wild Edric Media's managing director Carl Walker said “We are thrilled to be working with Theatre Severn and the band to live stream this special fundraising show. At such a challenging time for the industry, we felt it was important to try and help our friends and colleagues in the creative arts sector, by not only hopefully raising donations, but also keeping theatre venues alive in people’s minds and hearts.

"I really hope people tune in and show their support for such an important venue in our region. And after all, who doesn’t love a bit of Queen?”

More details about the service is available via www.wildedricmedia.com.