Finishing touches for Virtual Shrewsbury Flower Show

The two-day event, which usually attracts tens of thousands of people to the town is going online after the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regular exhibitors and members of the public have been sending in photos and videos to appear on the site and the band, The Christians, who had been due to headline the evening entertainment, have recorded some special, lockdown music that will be a highlight of the programme.

There will be competitions, demonstrations and the organisers are also promising surprises for those who log on.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust will take visitors on an online tour of its gardens.

And with the fireworks the crowning glory of the annual event, there will be a spectacular online pyrotechnics display.

The show will run via links from this page of its website, shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk from 12noon – 8pm on Friday (14 0 Saturday August, along with posts on our social media channels.

Event administrator Kaye Strausse said: “The event will be on Facebook and Instagram – a few mentions on Twitter too. We hope people will join us for the Virtual Show.

Entries are now closed for the children's competitions which have seen hundreds of young people sent in photographs of their exhibits.