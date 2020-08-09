Bobby Dazzler of a weekend as Bargain Hunt films at Shrewsbury Flea Market

Shrewsbury Flea Market at the West Mid Showground was chosen as one of the places to visit for the BBC One show's milestone, and hundreds turned out for a weekend of bartering and inspecting in the Shropshire sunshine.

The show, which was made famous by David Dickinson and his famous catchphrases such as "cheap as chips", has been a regular daytime staple for two decades.

It was also presented by Tim Wonnacott for 13 years before it was changed so that various experts, including Shrewsbury's Christina Trevanion, took it in turns to host.

Natasha Raskin Sharp was the main presenter during filming in Shrewsbury, although Christina and others were also there for the celebratory edition, which will hit the screens next year.

Other presenters filming at the showground included Danny Sebastian, Kate Bliss, Roo Irvine, Philip Serrell and Thomas Forrester.

Emma Jones from JOS Events, who organised the visit with co-director Ollie Jones, said visitors were excited to see the Bargain Hunt team and the day came as a welcome boost to traders, who have missed out on months of earnings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: "It was absolutely fantastic. We were very lucky to be chosen to be part of the 20 years of Bargain Hunt. It went down a storm.

"They went round the showground and when they saw something they were interested in they spent five or ten minutes filming at the stand. They were asking for unusual lots.

"It has to stay a secret until it's on TV so it should be interesting when it goes on air. They'll tell us when so the traders know and they can see themselves on telly.

"The traders have really suffered during the pandemic, so it was a great start for them. Everyone was in really high spirits and adhering to social distancing.

"This market has been a difficult one to get going. Normally it rains, but thankfully it was nice. We've had people from Germany, Belgium, France and even Sweden come before. It brings people from all over the place."