Shrewsbury Folk Festival announces virtual line-up

Folk, world and Americana stars have recorded exclusive performances for the 'Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival' that will be hosted online at www.shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk on August 29 and 30.

Playing in four concerts across the two days will be Seth Lakeman, Steve Knightley, Seckou Keita, Chris While & Julie Matthews, The Fitzgeralds, Stephen Fearing, The Small Glories, Moonlight Benjamin, Benji Kirkpatrick & The Excess, Bethan Rhiannon & Sam Humphreys (Calan), Hannah James, Sheema Mukherjee, Truckstop Honeymoon, Mazula, Will Pound & Phoebe Rees and The Longest Johns.

The traditional Folk Slam led by Jim Moray will end festivities.

Festivalgoers missing their annual dose of folk fun will also be able to join in a range of workshops including yoga, singing and body percussion, music sessions and dancing with a packed programme of workshops, storytelling and activities lined up for children.

A full programme will be released in mid August.

Virtually Shrewsbury Folk Festival has been funded thanks to grants from the National Lottery via the Arts Council England Emergency Response Fund and Shropshire Council’s Emergency Arts Fund.

Festival director Sandra Surtees said: “We want people to make a weekend of it, as if they would if they were are at the festival, so they can dig out the bunting, set up camp in the living room or garden and join in all the usual festival fun.

“People will be able to curate their own festival to suit their days around the concerts and workshops. We'll be sharing everything on our YouTube channel so it will be available afterwards too.”

Sandra added: “As with other events, the postponement of this year's festival has had a serious impact on our finances so we'll be launching a fundraising campaign soon to help us plug the gap in our income. We will also be pledging a percentage of what we raise to our charity partner Hope House as it has also been adversely affected financially by coronavirus."

A full programme will be available from mid August and updates and festival information will be shared on the festival’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms.