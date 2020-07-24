Twins launch Shropshire vineyard

Zoë Evans graduated from Harper Adams University with BSc (Hons) Agri-food Marketing with Business Studies in 2015 and has now recently launched Rowton Vineyard with her twin sister Melissa in Rowton.

Her interest in viticulture stems from her degree’s placement year at Majestic Wine Warehouses and was further developed while working in New Zealand following her studies.

The 27-year-old said: “I worked as a trainee manager for my placement year with Majestic Wine Warehouses in their Shrewsbury and Evesham stores.

"I learnt a lot about wine, including how to taste it and what factors influence the character of the wine.

Harper Adams University alumna Zoë Evans has recently launched Rowton Vineyard with her twin sister Melissa

"It still amazes me that you can grow the same variety of grape just a few miles apart and the difference in flavour profile can be staggering.

“My twin sister Mel and I are the third generation on our family farm in Rowton, west Shropshire.

"We are very fortunate that our dad is very open to diversifying the farm.”

The pair planted a five-acre vineyard in spring of this year and expect to get their first crop in the autumn of 2022.