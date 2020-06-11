Shrewsbury glamping resort in new hygiene initiative

Love2Stay, in Shrewsbury, announced its new 'Safe Stay' scheme this week, which will aim to deliver an industry-defining standard of disinfection at its glamping and touring caravan site.

The company is aiming for Safe Stay to be a rigorous, enhanced cleaning protocol system that will focus on integrated advanced hygiene practices at more than 18 key points at the site including the front office, food and beverage outlets, glamping lodges and the gym, plus all fitness equipment.

The initiative is expected to launch next month.

“Our first priority has always been the safety of our guests and team members,” said Love2Stay park manager, Chris Skitt.

“Safe Stay builds on the best practices and protocols we’ve developed over the last couple of months since our shutdown in March, allowing our guests to relax and focus on enjoying the unforgettable experiences we have to offer – while protecting our team members who are on the front lines of hospitality.”

Love2Stay has stated that throughout the new cleaning process, its team members will be provided with personal protective equipment and enhanced training designed to protect their wellbeing.