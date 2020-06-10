Advertising
Shrewsbury Prison heritage attraction unlocking cells as Covid eases
Shrewsbury's Dana Prison heritage attraction is unlocking it cells to visitors from the community as coronavirus restrictions ease.
The operators said that as a former lock up, the jail was designed with social distancing in mind which will make it easier to resume.
Risk assessments have been carried out across the site and a one-way system with various two-metre markers.
More Covid-19 coverage:
- See the latest coronavirus stories from Shropshire and beyond
- Coronavirus: Latest number of deaths and confirmed cases in Shropshire, Telford and Mid Wales
- Star Neighbours - how you can give and get help locally
They have installed screens to separate staff and visitors, improved the hand washing facilities and have managed to source personal protection packs for visitors including disposable gloves and a face mask which cost £1.50 each.
The attraction said it was looking forward to being able to open for tourists from outside the region when appropriate.
It's website said: "As the restrictions are carefully lifted, please know that there is a very warm welcome awaiting you at Shrewsbury Prison - every preparation has been made to ensure your safety, and that we're determined to give you the best prison experience possible.
"So please do come and see us and experience life behind bars."
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment