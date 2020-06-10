Menu

Shrewsbury Prison heritage attraction unlocking cells as Covid eases

By Deborah Hardiman | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published: | Last Updated:

Shrewsbury's Dana Prison heritage attraction is unlocking it cells to visitors from the community as coronavirus restrictions ease.

The operators said that as a former lock up, the jail was designed with social distancing in mind which will make it easier to resume.

Risk assessments have been carried out across the site and a one-way system with various two-metre markers.

They have installed screens to separate staff and visitors, improved the hand washing facilities and have managed to source personal protection packs for visitors including disposable gloves and a face mask which cost £1.50 each.

The attraction said it was looking forward to being able to open for tourists from outside the region when appropriate.

It's website said: "As the restrictions are carefully lifted, please know that there is a very warm welcome awaiting you at Shrewsbury Prison - every preparation has been made to ensure your safety, and that we're determined to give you the best prison experience possible.

"So please do come and see us and experience life behind bars."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

