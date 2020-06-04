Menu

Shrewsbury DJs kitchen gig with dance legend Dario G

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

Two DJs who have been rolling back the years with lockdown gigs from their kitchens will feature appearances from 90s legends this weekend.

Dave Prince playing from his kitchen

The 90s Revival, run by Shrewsbury DJs Dave Prince and Paul Bennett, will have a performance from Cappella and an appearance from Dario G, famous for hits Sunchyme and Carnaval de Paris.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been watching the sets week in, week out every Saturday from 6pm since lockdown began, and several famous faces have appeared.

Dave said: "Our biggest show to date is going to be on this Saturday.

"On the show this week we have a performance by Cappella who will be performing two tracks and an appearance by Dario G also."

Music lovers are also eagerly awaiting the announcement for their postponed live gig. Dave and Paul had planned a five-act show at the West Mid Showground in June to feature Cappella and Dario G as well as Urban Cookie Collective, Angie Brown and N-Trance.

To tune in to this Saturday's gig at 6pm, visit facebook.com/The90sRevival

