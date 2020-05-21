Shropshire’s High Sheriff delighted to be invited as guest of honour to Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick talk

Dean Harris is not only a ‘big fan’ of the Supervet – she and her husband Mark take their giant schnauzer Rupert to his DogFest events in neighbouring Cheshire.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is organising the talk at Theatre Severn on September 27, which will feature Noel’s life and dedication to advancing veterinary orthopaedic surgery.

Mrs Harris was thrilled to receive an invitation from Donald Thompson, a past president of the rotary club, to attend in her official capacity when Noel visits.

The rotary club is hoping the talk will be a sell-out.

The High Sheriff said there are three DogFest events held every year, in Cheshire, Hertfordshire and Bristol, and she and her husband visit Cheshire, though due to the coronavirus outbreak the 2020 series has been cancelled.

Speaking about Rupert, she said: “He is eight years old in September and we have had him from a puppy.

"He is the second giant schnauzer we have had.

“Rupert is very handsome, very spoilt and very stubborn – but the apple of my husband’s eye.”

Rotarian Mr Thompson said: “When I invited Dean Harris and her husband Mark to be the guests of my wife Barbara and I at the presentation, I had absolutely no idea that they were fans of Noel Fitzpatrick.

“It came as a most pleasant surprise and I am sure they will both enjoy the evening.”

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club says 260 tickets for the talk at 6pm have already been sold.

Tickets for the talk are priced at £30 and proceeds will be for Rotary, other local charities and the Humanimal Trust.

They can be obtained by contacting the Theatre Severn box office on 01743 281281.