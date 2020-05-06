Menu

Shrewsbury singer Andy playing tunes All Around The World from shed

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

Oasis fans will be able to watch a Shrewsbury musician play some of their biggest hits from All Around The World - live from his shed.

Andy O'Brien

Popular singer Andy O'Brien is performing a virtual Oasis and Richard Ashcroft tribute gig on Friday night from 7pm.

The Minsterley-based vocalist is a well-known face in the Shrewsbury music scene for his soulful covers, and has been sought after further afield.

Like many musicians and performers, Andy's live shows fell victim to Covid-19, so he's been trying to make use of the web to earn a living.

He has set up his equipment in his garden shed to be able to play all the tunes popular with his fans, with top quality sound.

So far his Facebook gigs have proved successful, with sometimes more than 1,000 tuning in.

To join the party, visit facebook.com/LUCKYMAN1983

