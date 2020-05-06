Shrewsbury DJ in a spin after dance tune rated by Annie Mac, Fatboy Slim and Pete Tong

Ewan McVicar has just released his dance track Street Rave, which has been receiving plaudits from the highest echelons of the genre, including Annie Mac, Fatboy Slim and Pete Tong as well as airplay on Radio One.

The 26-year-old stepson of Shrewsbury Town chief executive Brian Caldwell has been inundated with calls and messages since the track dropped on Friday, and many are tipping him to be one of the hottest names in dance music.

He said: "It's been mad, absolutely mad. The phone hasn't stopped. I think it's doing well because the song doesn't have an underground dance music sound. It has elements that make it appeal to a wider audience."

Ewan McVicar - Street Rave TRICK008

Before the track was released to the public, the Salop players had a sneak preview thanks to Ewan's brother and Town kitman Rory, who played it in the dressing room before a match earlier in the season.

"Because I'm really close to my brother, I would send him my tracks," added Ewan.

"He said they were bopping to Street Rave and apparently Ollie Norburn liked it. It's crazy."

Ewan, who has been DJing since the age of 19 and used to run a club night in his native Ayr before moving to Whitchurch with his family, may have envisaged festivals and clubs bouncing along to his tune. But instead, due to Covid-19, people have been throwing shapes in their homes.

"People have been sending me loads of funny videos of them dancing in their kitchen. It's a bit of a strange time to release music and we thought about waiting, but we decided to put it out there and I'm glad we did. It's trying to push a bit of positivity."

Ewan's popularity grew after he sent Geordie DJ Patrick Topping some of his tracks. Topping played one of his songs, 'Dorian', to 20,000 people at the Medusa festival in Spain before they met for the first time at Creamfields.

"I went backstage and he said he didn't know if he was going to play Street Rave. Then he played it as the first song. I was on the stage crying, it was amazing," said Ewan.

Patrick has since signed Ewan to his label, Trick. With lockdown continuing for the time being, Ewan is going to concentrate on making more music before getting out to do gigs after restrictions are lifted.

Street Rave can be streamed on Spotify here