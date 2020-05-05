Tributes to 'much-loved' BBC Radio Shropshire presenter who died after contracting coronavirus

Nonny James worked for BBC Radio Shropshire, presenting a weekly evening music show, a Sunday late show and the Sunday breakfast show. She also covered daytime programmes.

She was also a regular on BBC Hereford and Worcester, and was well known for writing and performing music.

Ms James died, aged 69, on Friday, and had been ill for some time before contracting the virus.

Tributes have been paid by listeners on social media, where she was described as a "fabulous lady" with a "beautiful voice".

BBC Radio Shropshire editor Rose Aston said: “Nonny was a much-loved colleague, and we’re very sad to hear that she has died.

"We’ll remember her as a musician, great conversationalist, and great fun to be around. Our thoughts are with her family at this time."