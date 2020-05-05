Menu

Advertising

Tributes to 'much-loved' BBC Radio Shropshire presenter who died after contracting coronavirus

By Nick Humphreys | Coronavirus | Published:

Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved" Shropshire radio presenter who died after contracting Covid-19.

Nonny James

Nonny James worked for BBC Radio Shropshire, presenting a weekly evening music show, a Sunday late show and the Sunday breakfast show. She also covered daytime programmes.

She was also a regular on BBC Hereford and Worcester, and was well known for writing and performing music.

Ms James died, aged 69, on Friday, and had been ill for some time before contracting the virus.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Tributes have been paid by listeners on social media, where she was described as a "fabulous lady" with a "beautiful voice".

BBC Radio Shropshire editor Rose Aston said: “Nonny was a much-loved colleague, and we’re very sad to hear that she has died.

"We’ll remember her as a musician, great conversationalist, and great fun to be around. Our thoughts are with her family at this time."

Coronavirus Health News Music Entertainment Shrewsbury entertainment
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News