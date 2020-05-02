Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick to lead talk in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has organised the event on September 27.

He will be talking about his life and dedication to advancing veterinary orthopaedic surgery.

Through advances in some of the most complex problems affecting the animals he treats, Noel hopes humans and animals can benefit equally through a One Medicine approach – a cause he is passionate about.

“If people enjoy the TV series this personal insight cannot fail to impress,” said Rotarian and retired vet Julian Wells.

Tickets for the talk, which starts at 6pm in the main auditorium of the theatre, cost £30 and proceeds will go to the Rotary, other local charities and the Humanimal Trust.

Visit www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/noel-fitzpatrick