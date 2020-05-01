Watch: Singer's Stay at Home lockdown song raising funds for Shropshire hospital charity

Paul Bailey, from Shrewsbury, has performed the length and breadth of the UK for the past 30 years, but when the country was put into lockdown in March he decided to write a song about the importance of staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

All the money raised from Paul’s ‘Stay at Home’ song will go to The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) Charity, which supports patients, their families and staff at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Watch Paul perform the song:

Stay at home

Paul said: “Under normal circumstances I would be touring the country, but when we shut down as a result of the pandemic I decided to use my time at home to write a song about the importance of the Government message while also raising funds for my local hospital trust.

“I was really inspired when the nation came together to clap for NHS heroes and wanted to do something myself to help raise funds for my local hospitals.

"I thought the only thing I can do is make music so I wrote and performed the song.

"It was really fun to make and I hope people enjoy listening to it.

“I’d like to raise as much as I can really.

"This is probably the worst thing we will face in our generation and the great people working in the NHS are under immense pressure.”

Julia Clarke, director of corporate services at SaTH, who is responsible for SaTH Charity, said: “On behalf of the trust, I would like to thank Paul for releasing this fabulous song.

"I first heard it on BBC Radio Shropshire and thought it was excellent.”

Those wishing to donate can do so online at justgiving.com/fundraising/paul-bailey42

The song is also available on iTunes and all other major platforms.

More information about Paul Bailey can be found at paulbaileymusic.com