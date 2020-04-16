Online club for green-fingered kids launched by Dobbies

Dobbies, which has gardens centres in Shrewsbury and Telford, has started its Little Seedlings at home club, which is full of gardening and crafting projects as well as recipes.

The club is free and for children aged four to 10.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO at Dobbies, said: “Our Little Seedlings Club is hugely popular across our stores, and we wanted to share some gardening activities for kids to do at home.

“Our programme offers a whole host of enjoyable and educational activities, and is a great way to get kids outside and into the garden. Gardening is proven to boost our wellbeing and is a brilliant way to pass the time, and we hope that Little Seedlings at home will help inspire the next generation of gardeners.”

Each week, Dobbies will be sharing a new series of fun activities for kids to do. Children will be shown how to grow their very own pea shoots and tomatoes, with accompanying easy-to-make recipes available so they can enjoy their home-grown produce.

With spring in full bloom, children will be encouraged to spot the signs of the changing season with flower crafts and card games, with Dobbies sharing top tips on how to have a sunflower race. To celebrate National Bee Day on May 20, there will be special activities and recommendations on how to make a bee-friendly garden.