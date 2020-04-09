Shrewsbury Folk Festival postponed due to coronavirus

The popular festival, which this year was due to take place at the West Mid Showground over the August bank holiday, is the latest in a string of major events to fall victim to the virus.

Next year's festival will take place from August 27 to 30.

A statement from the organisers read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we have decided to postpone this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival. We know that many people will be disappointed – we are too. Our small team is hugely passionate about the festival and our summer just won’t be the same without it.

See also:

"But, as our festival preparations move into full swing, we feel we have no alternative given that the repercussions of the global coronavirus pandemic will be felt for some time to come. We wanted to make this announcement now to give you as much notice as possible.

"Our priority must be the health and welfare of our festival family - the festival goers, volunteers, performers, caterers, traders, contractors and many, many more people who come together to make it the magical event it is.

"Although the festival is more than four months away and government restrictions may be lifted by August, we appreciate that people may be understandably nervous about taking part in large gatherings.

Advertising

"In addition, our site – the West Mid Showground – was very badly affected by severe flooding earlier this year and the team there has been unable to continue restoration work due to the restrictions in place.

"Therefore it is a sensible move to postpone this year’s festival so we can deliver an event of the quality you expect from us over the August Bank Holiday weekend in 2021.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly when many musicians are already feeling the pressure with gigs and tours on hold. Please continue to support them where you are able. We will be transferring our 2020 line up to 2021, providing performers are available, and we hope people will retain their tickets and join us for the mother of all parties next year!

"We know that our loyal contractors, traders and our charity partner will be adversely affected by this postponement, but these are unprecedented circumstances for which none of us could have been prepared. We look forward to working with them again in 2021.

"In the meantime, we want to thank everyone for your on-going support and we will see you next year. Please keep well, stay safe and look after yourselves and those around you."