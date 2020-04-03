Thank you messages on Shropshire bins ‘greatly appreciated’

Across Shropshire people have been leaving notes for workers collecting waste, with pictures and messages of encouragement, while people cope with the impact of government restrictions on non-essential movement.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said workers had been thrilled to see the notes left by residents thanking them for their efforts.

One note said: "Thank you for working to help us", and added the hashtags #whoareyoucallingunskillednow, #wecantallstayindoors, and #thankyoukeyworkers.

Other images showed rainbows, while another simply said: "Thank you, you rock."

One of the messages left for the workers

A spokesman for the council said: "Shropshire Council and its waste contractor Veolia are saying a huge thank you to all residents who have left a note or message for their waste collection crews in the past few days.

"Across the county, a number of notes and pictures have been left on waste and recycling bins, boxes and bags – and all are greatly appreciated by the crews who are out and about every day as normal."

The council has also issued a reminder about social distancing for residents, saying: "Meanwhile people are being asked to wait until the crews have emptied their bins or boxes before leaving the house to collect them. This is for the safety of the crews and residents."