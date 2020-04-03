Hair care is our gift to NHS staff: Royston Blythe set up salon service for front line workers

Hair salon Royston Blythe has launched a national campaign to help put a spring in the step of frontline NHS staff once the lockdown is over.

Royston Blythe and partner Nick Malenko, who run Royston Blythe in Wolverhampton, and Shrewsbury, want all salons across the UK to offer free hairdressing to NHS frontline workers on the first Sunday after the lockdown ends.

They said they have had an “unbelievable” response, with even top brands such as Loreal stepping in to take part.

Royston, who also stars on The Real Housewives of Cheshire with partner Nick, said they “never expected” such a reaction.

Beverley Knight at Cruse Bereavement Charity Ball held at Ramada Hotel in Wolverhampton. In Picture: Royston Blyth and Nick Malenko

He said: “We’ve been trying to think of what we could give back to NHS front line workers, and we decided on the first Sunday we come back after lockdown, we are going to give free hairdressing.”

Nick said of NHS staff: “We want every hairdresser from England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales to join us, nationally.

“We’ll call it National Hair Sunday and make it the biggest event in hairdressing and show NHS frontline workers exactly how much they are appreciated. These guys have been amazing. They have saved lives, they have looked after everyone, They are simply amazing people.”Royston said after they posted the video on their salon’s Facebook page, it took off – and they have been inundated with messages of support.

The wedding of Royston Blythe and Nick Malenko at the Dorchester Hotel, London in 2006

“It’s unbelievable how big it’s got already. We’ve had Loreal get on board, salons such as Rush in London, Francesco, and other smaller ones in Tettenhall, and elsewhere. We didn’t expect so many people to be as passionate as us, giving something back. It’s amazing.

“We want to make it a really special day too. People are going to bring sandwiches, cake, maybe some bubbly. It’s going to be amazing.”

All salons are invited to take part – visit nationalhairsunday.co.uk for more.