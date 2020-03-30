Teacher keeps baby ballerinas dancing

Babyballet Shrewsbury, Telford, Wolverhampton and Willenhall has moved its classes that are usually held face-to-face to a private and secure online platform.

Leila Campbell , owner of babyballet Shrewsbury, Telford, Wolverhampton and Willenhall, said: "It’s a worrying time as the UK deals with the outbreak of coronavirus but we are remaining very positive.

"As more and more families self-isolate and limit the amount of social contact that they have, our primary focus is to ensure children and families in and around Shropshire an Wolverhampton can still enjoy babyballet, even if they can’t physically come to classes."

The online scheme has seen youngsters bring their classes to their living room, keeping some normality in their lives.

Leila added: "Our babyballet pupils are aged from six months to six years-old and most have no idea about the coronavirus and the effect it’s having in the world around them.

"It’s our responsibility to keep the babyballet world as normal as possible for them. We will be delivering our online classes with as much passion and energy as ever, it’s just that instead of being in a dance studio, we’ll be on a screen in children’s living rooms!"

Babyballet is headquartered in Halifax, West Yorkshire, and has 83 franchises across the UK.

Founder and CEO, Claire O’Connor, said: "There are going to be a lot of families trying to keep their children entertained over the coming weeks. We hope that by providing babyballet online children can still enjoy the fun and laughter of classes and continue to keep active.

"The response we’ve had from parents and carers has also been really positive; they’re pleased that the children can keep attending classes and that, in addition, they can continue to support our franchisees, who are all small businesses."

New pupils are welcome to join by visiting the babyballet website.