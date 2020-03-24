Menu

Advertising

Izzy focused on dancing dream

By Dominic Robertson | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

She has only been dancing for 12 months but a Shrewsbury youngster has her eyes on making a career out of her passion.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 19/03/2020 -Isabella Griffiths-Ingall, 13 from Shrewsbury, has secured offers to two prestigious dance schools. She only took up dancing just over one year ago..

Isabella Griffiths-Ingall, from Radbrook in Shrewsbury, switched from gymnastics to dancing 12 months ago, and has now secured two offers from top dance schools.

Isabella, who is 13, and is currently home-schooled by her mum Laura Griffiths, has been offered places at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts in Hertfordshire, and The Hammond School in Chester.

Isabella Griffiths-Ingall has her sights set on becoming a professional dancer

The former Shrewsbury High School pupil, who also attends Oaktree Dance Studio in Market Drayton twice a week, has not yet made a decision on which she will choose, but she is focusing on becoming a professional dancer.

She said: "I started in gymnastics and always loved performing my floor routine so I decided to try a few dance classes. I really enjoyed them and I knew I wanted to focus on dancing and dance professionally in the future."

Isabella Griffiths-Ingall has her sights set on becoming a professional dancer

Izzy's father, Dennis Ingall, said he and his wife were "immensely proud" she had secured places at the schools.

He said Izzy's teachers and coaches had given her great feedback and guidance on her dancing.

Advertising

Isabella Griffiths-Ingall has her sights set on becoming a professional dancer

Mr Ingall explained how Izzy had represented the county and the West Midlands at gymnastics, but had wanted to pursue her lifelong passion of dancing.

Gymnastics has given Izzy some of the core physical attributes to transfer to dancing and those were demonstrated when she secured the highest possible mark in the grade five British Ballet Organisation exam after just three months of preparation.

Isabella Griffiths-Ingall has her sights set on becoming a professional dancer

Now the focus is on the future and which of the two schools will be the best place to realise her dream.

Shrewsbury entertainment Entertainment Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson
@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News