Izzy focused on dancing dream

Isabella Griffiths-Ingall, from Radbrook in Shrewsbury, switched from gymnastics to dancing 12 months ago, and has now secured two offers from top dance schools.

Isabella, who is 13, and is currently home-schooled by her mum Laura Griffiths, has been offered places at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts in Hertfordshire, and The Hammond School in Chester.

Isabella Griffiths-Ingall has her sights set on becoming a professional dancer

The former Shrewsbury High School pupil, who also attends Oaktree Dance Studio in Market Drayton twice a week, has not yet made a decision on which she will choose, but she is focusing on becoming a professional dancer.

She said: "I started in gymnastics and always loved performing my floor routine so I decided to try a few dance classes. I really enjoyed them and I knew I wanted to focus on dancing and dance professionally in the future."

Isabella Griffiths-Ingall has her sights set on becoming a professional dancer

Izzy's father, Dennis Ingall, said he and his wife were "immensely proud" she had secured places at the schools.

He said Izzy's teachers and coaches had given her great feedback and guidance on her dancing.

Advertising

Isabella Griffiths-Ingall has her sights set on becoming a professional dancer

Mr Ingall explained how Izzy had represented the county and the West Midlands at gymnastics, but had wanted to pursue her lifelong passion of dancing.

Gymnastics has given Izzy some of the core physical attributes to transfer to dancing and those were demonstrated when she secured the highest possible mark in the grade five British Ballet Organisation exam after just three months of preparation.

Isabella Griffiths-Ingall has her sights set on becoming a professional dancer

Now the focus is on the future and which of the two schools will be the best place to realise her dream.