Shrewsbury Cartoon Festival cancelled due to coronavirus
Shrewsbury’s Cartoon Festival has been cancelled due to coronavirus fears. The management committee met to consider the implications of the outbreak for this year’s event and although the Government has not imposed restrictions on events of this kind the committee decided due to the spread of the virus outbreak these could be introduced before the festival takes place in mid to late April.
A spokesman said: “The decision has been taken to postpone the festival from next month to later in the year. The situation will be monitored and an announcement about a new date will be made in the future.”
“The Committee takes its responsibilities for the care of its visitors, cartoonists and volunteers very seriously and does not wish to expose them to the potential risks that the virus presents. While there will be a short-term effect on the local economy from the postponement of next month’s Festival it is hoped that the event will be able to return later in the year with its usual programme of exhibitions, workshops and talks.”
Further updates will be posted on the Festival website at www.shrewsburycartoonfestival.org and social media.
