Shrewsbury Cartoon Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

A spokesman said: “The decision has been taken to postpone the festival from next month to later in the year. The situation will be monitored and an announcement about a new date will be made in the future.”

“The Committee takes its responsibilities for the care of its visitors, cartoonists and volunteers very seriously and does not wish to expose them to the potential risks that the virus presents. While there will be a short-term effect on the local economy from the postponement of next month’s Festival it is hoped that the event will be able to return later in the year with its usual programme of exhibitions, workshops and talks.”

Further updates will be posted on the Festival website at www.shrewsburycartoonfestival.org and social media.