Competitors gear up for fifth Shrewsbury 10k

Main sponsor Mercedes Benz took one of it vehicles to the route this week, which for the first time will pass through the grounds of the Shrewsbury School.

About 2,300 runners are expected to take part in what will be the fifth Shrerwsbury 10k.

Roads in the town centre will be closed for the event which will begin in the square at 9.30am.

Shrewsbury Town FC player Dave Edwards will signal the start of the race while Shropshire-based celebrity chef Marcus Bean is set to be among the competitors.

Prior to the main event, a 620 metre ‘Shrewsability’ race – designed for disabled participants – will take place for the first time. Set to begin at 8.45am, this new race has more than 40 entrants signed up to compete.

Race director Simon Macdonald said: “This year sees the evolution of the race and our biggest event so far. I hope everybody has a happy and safe race and wish good luck to everyone who has entered.”

As well as title sponsor Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury, sponsorship support comes from from Thorntons Solicitors, Montgomery Waters, The Shrewsbury Club, Rob Brookes Mortgage Advice Bureau, ABP, Belvedere Financial and Reach Media.

Money raised through this year’s 10k will be used to support Shrewsbury Town in the Community – the official charity of Shrewsbury Town Football Club, and one that delivers more than 35 projects every week across Shropshire with the aim of improving health and wellbeing, building stronger and safer communities, and creating better life chances.