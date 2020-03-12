'Authentic' Shropshire people wanted as extras for film by producers of Bridget Jones

Working Title, the producers behind Shaun of the Dead, Bridget Jones, Cats, and The Darkest Hour, will be filming for young adult fiction adaptation 'Catherine, Called Birdy' in the Ludlow area in May and June and want people from the county to play their part as paid extras.

People with long hair and beards are especially welcome but a spokesman said that people of all genders, ages and backgrounds are wanted to give the film an authentic feel.

The open casting event will be held between 9am and 5.30pm on Saturday, March 28, at the Buttermarket in Shrewsbury.

No experience is needed but applicants must be aged 16 or over with the right to work in the UK.