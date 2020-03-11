Shrewsbury 10k to return this weekend

Back for its fifth year, the Shrewsbury 10k will take place on Sunday (March 15), and will see 2,300 participants run along a new route that will now pass through the grounds of the Shrewsbury School.

The event will begin in the square at 9.30am, where Shrewsbury Town F.C player Dave Edwards will signal the start of the race. Shropshire-based celebrity chef Marcus Bean is set to be among the competitors.

Prior to the main event, a 620 metre 'Shrewsability' race – designed for disabled participants – will take place for the first time. Set to begin at 8.45am, this new race has over 40 entrants signed up to compete.

Race director Simon Macdonald said: "2020 sees the evolution of the race and our biggest event so far. I hope everybody has a happy and safe race and wish good luck to everyone who has entered."

This year's event has been made possible by title sponsor Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury, along with sponsorship support from Thorntons Solicitors, Montgomery Waters, The Shrewsbury Club, Rob Brookes Mortgage Advice Bureau, ABP, Belvedere Financial and Reach Media.

Money raised through this year's 10k will be used to support Shrewsbury Town in the Community – the official charity of Shrewsbury Town Football Club, and one that delivers over 35 projects every week across Shropshire with the aim of improving health and wellbeing, building stronger and safer communities, and creating better life chances.

The main designated car parks for this year's event are those located at Frankwell and Abbey Foregate.

Last year's event saw over 2,000 runners take part, with the route slightly altered to avoid flooded paths in the Quarry.

The race itself went off without further disruption, with regulars and first-timers alike cheered on by huge crowds throughout.