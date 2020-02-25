Menu

Advertising

Judy film to be shown at Shrewsbury club

By Aimee Jones | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

A movie featuring the career and life of Judy Garland will be shown in Shrewsbury.

Judy

Flicks in the Sticks is bringing the award-winning Judy (2019) to Bagley Sports and Social Club on Thursday.

Thirty years after starring in The Wizard of Oz, beloved actress and singer Judy Garland, played by Renée Zellweger, arrives in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub.

While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband.

The film will start at 7.30pm and admission is £4.

Shrewsbury entertainment Entertainment Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Aimee Jones

By Aimee Jones
@aimeejones_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's Shrewsbury office, covering Shrewsbury, North Shropshire and South Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News