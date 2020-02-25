Judy film to be shown at Shrewsbury club

Flicks in the Sticks is bringing the award-winning Judy (2019) to Bagley Sports and Social Club on Thursday.

Thirty years after starring in The Wizard of Oz, beloved actress and singer Judy Garland, played by Renée Zellweger, arrives in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub.

While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband.

The film will start at 7.30pm and admission is £4.