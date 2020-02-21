Star speakers lined up for Shrewsbury International Women’s Day event

The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire and business coach and social media expert Hollie Whittles from FraggleWorks have teamed up to celebrate Shropshire women in business at the University Centre Shrewsbury on March 6.

The event – which gets under way at 9.45am – will feature inspiring talks and advice from a host of the county’s leading businesswomen as well as the chance to network.

Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager Emma Chapman said: “We have a truly inspirational selection of women from a wide range of sectors who will be passing on some of their own experiences of being a woman in business and also offering expert tips and advice.

“If you are a woman in business in Shropshire this is a must-attend event for you, whatever the size of your company. Not only will you get to hear from women who are already doing great things in the county, but you’ll be able to meet other like-minded individuals, share best practice and make important contacts as well.”

FraggleWorks director Hollie – one of the county’s best-known public speakers for her knowledge of social media and business transformation – is one of the five leading businesswomen talking at the event.

Jess Baker – who regularly appears on the BBC and has extensive experience as a business consultant and senior HR manager, delivering leadership development and global cultural change programmes – will pass on some of her knowledge.

Francesca Hutcheson, tax director at Dyke Yaxley, will share her experience of balancing a challenging job with personal aspirations and responsibilities and also give an insight into what tax changes may lie ahead in the new Chancellor’s Budget.

Ruth Shepherd, director of Results Communications, has more than 25 years’ of experience of providing strategic advice, guidance and practical support for clients in the construction and infrastructure sectors, whilst entrepreneur and educator Karyl Iles is the national vice-president of skincare and cosmetics company Arbonne International.

Tickets for the event – which includes a light lunch – cost £10.

For more information and to book your place visit eventbrite.com/e/international-womens-day-2020-celebrating-shropshire-women-in-business-tickets-90961210429