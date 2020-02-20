Comedian Jason Manford to headline charity black-tie dinner in Shrewsbury

Manford is best known for his sell-out stand-up shows, as well as appearances on hit TV programmes such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, The One Show, QI and most recently as Hedgehog in ITV’s celebrity singing contest The Masked Singer.

He will be live on stage at a charity dinner at the Buttermarket in May, raising funds for Papyrus, a charity which helps the prevention of young suicide.

The event is being organised by three Shrewsbury friends, John Hitchin, Kevin Smith and Dave Phillips, collectively known as '4 The Boys'.

They will also be cycling 360 miles over four days from London to Amsterdam in June in a bid to raise as much money for Papyrus as possible.

John said: "Unfortunately over the years we have lost some good friends and family to suicide and we would like to raise awareness of the issue and also raise some money for a great charity.

"We are cycling in the memory of four people that mean a lot to us: Kerr Farmer, Mike Phillips, Jack Farrington and Andy Davies.

"We’re excited to be bringing Jason to Shrewsbury for an amazing night of food, drink, dancing, auction and of course, comedy, in an effort to raise as much money as possible for a cause that is so close to our hearts."

Suicide is the biggest killer of young people under 35 in the UK and Papyrus is the national charity for the prevention of young suicide and believes that many young suicides are preventable.

They operate HOPELINEUK, a confidential call, text, and email helpline for young people with thoughts of suicide or those concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.

So far the team have raised more than £1,000 of their £5,000 target.

To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/kerr-mike-jack

Tickets for the charity black-tie ball on May 15 are available from Friday, starting at £40, and can be purchased online at thebuttermarket.co.uk