SAS: Who Dares Wins star to share leadership tips in Shrewsbury

Jason 'Foxy' Fox, former special forces officer and one of the instructors on the hit Channel 4 show, will speak at The Leadership Conference in Shrewsbury.

The conference, organised by Shropshire HR, part of Shropshire Council, will be held at Theatre Severn, on September 23.

Drawing on experiences from his action-packed career to date, Jason will deliver a presentation and workshop focusing on the importance of leadership, teamwork and mental resilience whilst operating in pressurised environments.

He will be joined by fellow speakers Josephine Fairley, founder of Green and Black’s chocolate, and Alison Oliver, CEO of the Youth Sport Trust.

After the success of last year's conference, up to 600 delegates from public and private sectors, local SMEs and international businesses are expected to attend.

Sam Williams, Shropshire Council’s head of workforce and organisational development, said: “We’re very excited to be hosting The Leadership Conference for a second time in 2020.

"Last year was a sell-out and it’s great to be back with a fantastic line-up of speakers and a new venue.

"We look forward to welcoming business professionals from Shropshire and beyond, to Shrewsbury for this one-of-a-kind event.”

Lee Chapman, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for organisational transformation and digital infrastructure, said: “It’s great to have another incredible line-up of speakers coming to Shrewsbury, each of whom will bring something unique to this exciting event.

"This conference and the wider work of Shropshire HR is an example of how Shropshire Council is innovating and transforming the way we do business.

"A key priority identified within our Corporate Plan is to ensure Shropshire is a good place to do business, and having an event of this calibre in the county supports that aim.”