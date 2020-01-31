Exhibition tracks millions of years of varying Shropshire landscape

Evolving Shropshire tells the fascinating story of the collections, collectors, evolution and discoveries associated with the diverse geology of the county.

Vast deserts, swampy forests, tropical seas and freezing Ice Ages will be brought to life at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, communications and waste, said: “The Shropshire we know and love today is one of the most beautiful counties in the UK, but our geology shows us that the area has seen many different climates, each giving new and fascinating stories.

“Evolving Shropshire gives us the opportunity to experience these different environments through Shropshire Museums’ collections and the brilliant work of the Fossils in Shropshire project.

“I’m looking forward to visiting Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery to see the exhibition and would encourage everyone else to also.”

The exhibition also displays the recent work of the Fossils in Shropshire project to digitise and improve public access to the specimens held in the Shropshire Museums collection.

Lottie James, from Friends of Ludlow Museum, added: “This exhibition will show how the astonishing collection of fossils in the museum has been brought to the attention of the whole world by the marvellous FISH digitisation project, funded by a grant from the Libor Fund and administered by the Friends of Ludlow Museum.

"It is truly spectacular and would not have been possible without the involvement of a large and dedicated group of local volunteers.”

Evolving Shropshire was created in partnership with the Fossils in Shropshire project and is open from February 14 to May 31.