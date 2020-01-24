Spud lovers head for potato festival

At the Shrewsbury Flower Show in 2004 it was suggested that Shropshire Organic Gardeners might like to run a Potato Day.

Frank Oldaker from the group said: "The idea wasn't new but there was no such event locally for keen gardeners to get hold of unusual varieties of seed potatoes. So in February 2005 the first ever Potato day in the county took place and turned out to be extremely popular. This enthusiasm has continued and the event has been held every year since so 2020 is the 16th year.

"We feel we are celebrating the potato in many ways so now call it Potato Fest.

This year's festival will be held from at Wattlesborough Village Hall from 10am - 3pm.

As well as more than 50 varieties of seed potatoes - many organic - being on display there will be fruit trees and bushes, other seeds, herbs plus several additional interesting stands and a kids activity corner. Entry is free.

Frank added: "Although not organised as a fundraising event support over the years has meant we have been able to make donations to local charities and other appropriate organisations which we feel is an additional bonus. People who come like the unique atmosphere and especially the home made cakes and light lunches made with ingredients from local sources."