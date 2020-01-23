Free entry to Shrewsbury museum for DarwIN celebrations

The annual event celebrates the life and work of Shrewsbury's world famous son, Charles Darwin, in a series of events around the town.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: "I’m pleased Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery (SM&AG) is working in partnership with the Shrewsbury BID to celebrate the father of evolution in his birthplace.

"SM&AG has a wonderful geology collection and pays homage to the life and work of Darwin so I’d encourage everyone to make the most of the free entry and to take part in the big draw!"

During the festival, which takes place on February 14, 15 and 15, visitors will be able to explore the museum's permanent collection in recognition of Darwin's career, and enjoy the Evolving Shropshire exhibition.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: "The DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival is all about encouraging people to be curious and explore the world around them, and what better way to do that than by visiting Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery.

"It’s fantastic that Shropshire Council is joining the festival by offering free entry on these dates during the event, and we hope as many people as possible make the most of the opportunity."

SM&AG is open from 10am to 5pm on February 14 and 15, and 11am to 4pm on February 16.