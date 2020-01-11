Shrewsbury panto breaks record for theatre

With a flying carpet, opulent costumes and slapstick humour, Aladdin, staged by Evolution Productions, was a sell-out success.

Bosses at Theatre Severn have confirmed that the production has broken all previous records, out-selling the last production of Mother Goose.

And more than 42,500 tickets were sold over the Christmas and new year period.

The production ends tomorrow after 71 performances and is the ninth collaboration with Evolution Productions led by Telford-born Paul Hendy and his wife Emily Wood.

Shropshire’s favourite dame and director Brad Fitt returned as Widow Twankey and BBC Radio Shropshire’s Eric Smith as The Emperor of China with Victoria McCabe as Princess Jasmine alongside a talented cast of performers, dancers and local children selected at open auditions in September.

Theatre Severn programme manager David Jack said “Following on from the venues 10th birthday celebrations last year we are delighted to be entering 2020 with another record-breaking pantomime season achieved.

"The support we receive year after year is incredible and it’s wonderful to welcome audiences of all ages, here to enjoy the same production together.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has attended and contributed to the success Aladdin and look forward to welcoming you back for Beauty and the Beast at the end of the year.”

Councillor Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for leisure and culture added: “I am thrilled that, once again, the Theatre Severn Pantomime has broken box records, thrilled but certainly not surprised.

"The productions are of such a high standard it seems that you go once, and you must go the following year.

"My personal thanks go to the cast, crew and theatre staff for another fantastic production and I already have my tickets for Beauty and the Beast, it’s never too early to book.”

Theatre Severn also confirmed that tickets for next year’s pantomime Beauty and the Beast – a brand new title for the venue, are selling faster than ever, with audiences snapping up over 18,000 tickets in the opening weeks since they went on sale.

Tickets are available from the box office at Theatre Severn on 01743 281281, the Old Market Hall in The Square, or online at theatresevern.co.uk