Murder mystery coming to the streets of Shrewsbury

Amateur sleuths can hunt out the clues in Shrewsbury town centre when the life sized game of Cluedo comes to the town.

CluedUpp runs games across the country and the next one will be staged in Shrewsbury later this month on January 18.

The games are operated via a smartphone app ‘CluedUpp Detective’ where players must explore a city or town to locate virtual witnesses to a fictional crime that has been committed.

In order to find said witnesses, players must use our smartphone app to find and visit specific landmarks where these witnesses are located. Once a witness is found, players may have to solve a puzzle in order to obtain a witness statement which will help towards their endeavour of eliminating suspects and solving the crime.

Prizes

The events, which run nationwide usually attract upwards of 100 teams competing against each other to catch the killer on the day. The best-selling event happened in Melbourne, Australia, where 1,300 tickets were sold for one event.

Players are encouraged to dress up as there are prizes up for grabs in the following categories: Best Dressed Team, Best Team Photo, Best Little Detective, Best K9 as well as the Fastest Team.

The games are entirely self-starting and self-guided, meaning players can just turn up and start their game although players must start their game between 10am and 1pm and finish by 5pm.

Only one ticket, which costs £36 needs to be purchased per team of six adults. Children 16 and under play at no additional cost. There is no limit to how many under 16s can join a team of full paying adults.

For more information and to book go to cluedupp.com