Chance to have a glimpse of Darwin's original books at Shrewsbury festival

Private tours of the school’s Darwin collection will form part of the festival, giving people the opportunity to see a range of historic artefacts such as two first-edition copies of the groundbreaking On the Origin of Species, including one signed by Darwin and given to his friend, the biologist Richard Owen, who later became one of Darwin's most outspoken critics.

There will also be free entry to Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery on February 14, 15 and 16, and a host of events will be held around Shrewsbury aimed at encouraging curiosity and independent thinking.

The festival is coordinated by Shrewsbury BID and University Centre Shrewsbury, along with a range of other partners who organise events.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said it was always an extremely worthwhile initiative.

He added: “Once again there will be a whole range of inspiring events being held by people passionate about encouraging curiosity and independent thinking, just as Darwin’s open mind helped him change the course of history as we know it.

“Watch out for more information over the coming weeks when more details about the festival will be announced.”