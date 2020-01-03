Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club on the move to new home

The Lord Hill Hotel ceased trading and has been sold to local building company, SY Homes.

Members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club have chosen the Corbet Arms, Uffington, to be their new home.

There were three club ‘test drives’ to prospective venues, following which the Corbet Arms received more than 50 per cent of the vote cast, and weekly meetings from Tuesday to the end of the Rotary club presidential year in 2020 will be held there. The Rotary plaque will switch to the front door of the Corbet Arms.

However, the club voted unanimously to hold its Christmas party at the Lord Hill Hotel.

It was the final occasion bringing to an end a 20 year association with the hotel which is to be residentially redeveloped.

Prospective members and guests are welcome to Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s first meeting at its new venue.

For more information contact the club’s secretary Gareth Watkins on 01743 872677 or email gdmw@hotmail.co.uk