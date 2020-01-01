Gallery: Shrewsbury's New Year boat launch tradition growing each year

Crafted from boxes, wooden sticks and toilet roll tubes, the boats – each carrying a tea light – were released one by one on to the River Severn at Castle Walk Footbridge.

Wrapped up in coats and scarves to fight off the wintry chill of the evening air, residents of Castlefields and beyond lined the river to will their boats on.

Some went up in flames as they were launched, others succumbed to the river’s current – but a handful of triumphant vessels made it as far as the Weir before capsizing.

The inspiration for the event came from a single boat that was created and then set on its way on the Severn 25 years ago. Since then it has grown into an annual event in which families gather to celebrate the new year.

And the creations get more ambitious as the years go by, with arks, rafts and even model coracles taking to the river.

More pictures from the New Year boat launch:

Eleanor Sheffield was a young child when she set her first handmade boat onto the River Severn in Castlefields, as she has done every New Year’s Eve since.

Some of the boats are sent off carrying hopes or resolutions for the New Year, while others are prayed over before being released.

Eleanor said: “It started off unbelievably small, and now it is a massive tradition. Every year the whole community comes out.

“We have got people coming from all over town now, not just Castlefields.

Competitive

“The boats get more elaborate each year as people get more competitive.

“Some families are making three or four.

“One of my friends made an Ark, and put two of each animal on it.

“There was a Viking boat, a coracle, a raft made from twigs.

“We fill ours with wishes for the new year, and lots of people have different things they do with their boats to send them off.

“It is really nice night, it is one of those things you have to keep coming back to.”