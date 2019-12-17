Shropshire Fire and Rescue carol service coming to Shrewsbury

From Come All Ye Faithful, O Little Town of Bethlehem and Away at a Manger will be sung at the annual service and pupils from Bicton Church of England Primary School choir will also sing some festive favourites. It will take place from 7pm at St Chad's Church in Shrewsbury.

Leading the service will be The Reverend Mother Yejide Peters who hails from New York. She will be joined by area Bishop of Shrewsbury, The Venerable Sarah Bullock and SFRS Chaplain, The Reverend Keith Osmund-Smith.

Other speakers will also include Shropshire Superintendent Mo Lansdale from West Mercia Police and senior operations manager from West Midlands Ambulance, Robert Till.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Andy Johnson said: “We would love as many people as possible to join us at St Chad’s, for what we hope will be a very joyous occasion.

“Along with celebrating Christmas, we will also be giving thanks for the work all three emergency services do to help protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

“After the service, everyone is invited to our open evening for a chance to meet our crews, have a look at emergency vehicles and spend some time with Santa. I’d also like to thank the local businesses who have generously donated to our raffle and are helping us raise money for two charities.”

After the church service, SFRS is hosting an open event with West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service for members of the public.

Emergency service vehicles will be on display at the station on St Michael’s Street from 8.15pm where guests are invited to enjoy mince pies, drinks and a visit from Santa.

There will also be a raffle with more than 30 prizes donated by local businesses including gift and meal vouchers and champagne among others.

Proceeds from the event will be divided between the Fire Fighters Charity and Midlands Air Ambulance.