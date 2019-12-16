Countdown is on to Shrewsbury festive event

Carols in the Square takes place on Wednesday from 5.30pm with music for all the family.

Entertainment will be provided by Shrewsbury Brass Band with members of Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir leading the crowds with renditions of classic Christmas carols including Once in Royal David’s City, The First Noel and Hark the Herald Angels Sing.

Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “This is always one of our favourite events and brings something special to Shrewsbury in the run up to Christmas.

“It’s become a festive tradition in the town and it’s good to see so many people coming back each year to take part. We’ll also have song sheets available in the Square, so we’re looking forward to hearing everyone taking part for the festive season."

Shrewsbury Town Council is managing the concert which will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Shropshire from 6.05pm.

The event will also be broadcast online at carolsinthesquare.com and inside the town's Market Hall.

High Street, Wyle Cop and Princess Street will be closed from 4.30pm until 7.30pm, and The Square will be closed all day, from 8am until around 7.30pm.

There will be free parking from 3pm at Abbey Foregate and Frankwell car parks.

Shrewsbury Shopping Centres, as well as many of the town’s independent retailers, will be open until 8pm.