Emergency services to host festive concert in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury | Published:

Emergency service will be hosting a carol festival at a Shrewsbury church.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue, West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service will be hosting a festival of carols on December 18 at St Chad's Church in St Chad's Terrace. The concert will run from 7pm.

The service will include carols, a raffle and a visit from a special guests.

After the service, refreshments will be served at Shrewsbury Fire Station from 8.15pm.

The service is free and ther eis no need to book tickets. All proceeds from the raffle will go to The Firefighters Charity.

