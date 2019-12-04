Sound of fireworks coming to Shrewsbury this weekend

Following the delay of the Fireworks and Bonfire Spectacular earlier this year due to flooding, organisers have instead decided to run a festive event which will run on Saturday.

Tickets for the bonfire show will be valid for this event, and all proceeds will go to the Shropshire & West Midlands Agricultural Society rural society.

There will be the same two fireworks displays just at slightly earlier times than at the original event - one at 5.15pm aimed for families with young children, and a later one at 6.45pm. People will be welcome to watch both shows.

There will also be a fun fair and food and drink on offer, as well as some festive twists.

Organisers said: "It's going to be a great night, full of fireworks, live music and food and drink - with a fabulous fun fair for young and old alike."

The event will take place at the West Mid Showground and gates will open at 3pm.

Entry costs £10 for adults, £5 for children aged from five to 16 and £25 for a family of two adults and three children.

Youngsters aged under five will be able to enter for free.

Tickets will be available on the gate. Tickets are available to buy online from westmidshowground.digitickets.co.uk/tickets