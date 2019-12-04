Menu

Search is on for best looking tree in Shrewsbury

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

The festive search is on for the best dressed Christmas tree in Shrewsbury, with the winner set to receive a case of Tanners champagne.

The popular annual competition is co-sponsored by Balfours and Tanners who are inviting photograph entries to be submitted.

Abigail Barker, property sales office manager explains: “The Christmas tree is a centre piece in so many homes; people take great pride, with decorations evoking special memories and anticipation of the Christmas to come.”

To entter upload a photo of your Christmas tree to Instagram Follow instagram @balfours_propertyprofessionals and @tanners.wines. To enter use balfoursbestdressed or email sales@balfours.co.uk. Entries should be submitted by adults, 18 years and over, entries close 5pm on December 18.

Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

