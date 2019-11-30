First act announced for comedy festival

Canadian comedian Tom Stade will perform at the festival's Gala Night on July 19 which brings the curtain down on a weekend of comedy in venues across the town.

He is widely known both as a writer for Frankie Boyle’s Tramadol Nights, and for his TV appearances on shows such as Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow, Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week.

Shrewsbury comedy aficionados will be doubly pleased as Tom’s 2020 tour “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” won’t include a date at Theatre Severn, making this the only chance to catch him next year.

Festival Director Kevin Bland said: “We’re thrilled to be able to announce Tom – he’s a world class act who sells out huge venues across the country.

“He’s worth the price of admission alone…but there’s more to come and we’ll be announcing more top quality acts over the coming months."

Tickets for the Gala Show are available now from theatresevern.co.uk or from the Box Office on 01743 281281.