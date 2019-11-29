Hickory's Smokehouse in Shrewsbury to open tonight – three days ahead of schedule

The new restaurant, which is located in the heart of the Victoria Quay development on the River Severn, said it was thanks to the hard work from all staff that they had decided to welcome guests from this evening rather than Monday as originally planned.

The independent Cheshire-based group has been operating in Chester for almost 20 years, opening their first Hickory’s nine years ago.

Hickory’s Shrewsbury is its first site in Shropshire and has created 70 jobs in the town.

Hickory’s Managing Director John Welsh said: "It’s great to be finally opening, we’ve spent lots of time in the town recently and have met so many wonderful people, our neighbours and local businesses who have all been so supportive and welcoming.

"We’ve worked closely with Shropshire Council's Economic Growth Unit to achieve our vision and are excited to be part of this thriving community.

"It’s a great site, in a stunning location and we can’t wait to introduce lots of new guests to what we do here at Hickory’s."

The transformation is extensive both inside and outside, with lots of quirky touches and Southern inspired design ideas.

There will be Southern style live music on a Friday nights and TVs screening American sports. NFL will be shown every Sunday night and the team will be gearing up for the Superbowl in February.

Advertising

Overlooking the bar is a balcony for dining, which along with the veranda overlooks the River Severn.

There is even a 16-seat cinema room showing a selection of family films to keep children entertained.

The menu is packed full of the flavours of the deep South with classic smokehouse dishes.

Hickory’s General Manager Damian Harries said: "The team are so excited to open the doors this weekend.

"There’s such a great feel to the town and lots happening for Christmas, so we’ve been counting down the days.

"All the training and our practice nights have been leading to this moment so it’s great to start welcoming guests for real, so come and say ‘Hi’ and see what we have done with the place."