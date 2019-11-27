Postbox opens for Santa's letters

A special postbox has been installed under the Old Market Hall in The Square, along with a large Christmas tree, as part of a festive campaign being organised by Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District).

Shoppers will also have the opportunity to pick up some exclusively-designed wrapping paper for free on December 7, as the town centre celebrates Small Business Saturday.

Parents and children can collect letter-writing kits from town centre shops and the Visitor Information Centre inside Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery to help ensure they get a reply from Father Christmas himself.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said he hoped the postbox and Christmas tree would be a welcome addition to the town centre’s Christmas decorations.

“A number of our members told us that it’s been a long time since there has been a Christmas tree in The Square, so we hope people will enjoy seeing it,” he said.

“We need to say a big thank you to Leaton Forest for providing the tree, the Christmas Perks shop in Wyle Cop for decorating it, and Shrewsbury Town Council for their support,

“We hope lots of people take the opportunity to write a letter to Father Christmas using one of the special templates, beautifully illustrated by Hannah Chumbley, which are available from a variety of town centre traders, and pop them in the postbox under the Old Market Hall.

“Small Business Saturday takes place on December 7 and we have some amazing wrapping paper, also designed by Hannah Chumbley, which shops will be giving away free with purchases during the day.

Advertising

“It’s all part of our ongoing campaign to encourage people to come into Shrewsbury to do their Christmas shopping and support local traders.”

The Christmas tree and postbox are now in position under the Old Market Hall and will remain in place until January.